HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WCMH) –A pair of fishermen found their trophy stripers while out on the lake.

Aaron Nolan, who works for WKRN sister station KARK, says these two giant striped bass were caught in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Brent Hobbs reeled in a 36 pounder. His fishing partner, Cody Bergdahl, caught a 26 pounder himself.

Striper fishing has become increasingly popular over the last several decades in Arkansas ever since the breed of fish were introduced to Lake Ouachita in 1956.