RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials are investigating after a vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rutherford County.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. at a home on Sulphur Springs Road near Allen Road.

Fire officials told News 2 the roof was already collapsed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.