Tennessee Titans agree to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert, who visited the team’s facility last week, reportedly reached a deal with the team late Monday night.

He is a seven-year veteran who played last season with the Arizona Cardinals after previously playing with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gabbert is next in line to back-up starting quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans parted ways with quarterback Matt Cassel, the team’s No.2 quarterback the last two seasons.