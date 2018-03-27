Police: 3 adults charged in 3-year-old’s fatal overdose

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) -Brittany Higgins, Brian Bennett, and Rodney Mower are all being charged with the death of three-year-old Logan Starliper. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, in Greencastle, at 43 West Baltimore Street Unit B.

“The Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, we have enough to bring all these charges,” said Trooper Brent Miller, Public Information Officer for Troop H of the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

Police say Starliper died due to a result of a mixed substance toxicity, which included methamphetamine Buprenorphine in her system. Police say on Jan. 5th was when Starliper was last seen alive.

The investigation revealed that Higgins, the mother of Starliper, and her boyfriend Bennett were using meth on the day Starliper died. However, it’s not clear at this time how that substance got into Starliper.

“We can’t go into the exact details of what exactly occurred, however we do know that the child’s death was due a mixed substance toxicity,” said Miller.

The investigation also showed that they brought the meth from Mower. As a result, mower was charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal released a statement saying: “The death of of this sweet, innocent little girl is the most heartbreaking example of the danger the overdose epidemic has brought to our community and region. We will avenge her, and not rest or tire in working to prevent this from happening to others.”

Higgins and Bennett are being charged with Third Degree Murder, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, along with other charges.