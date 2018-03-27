Pets of the Week for March 26, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Puppy Man–4-years-old–Male

Well hello there, I am Puppy Man. As you may have noticed, I only have three legs. But don’t

let that stop you, I like to go for walks and run after balls just like any other dog. I am also as sweet and

loving as they come. I am also house broken. Isn’t that an added bonus! Well, what are you waiting

for? Come adopt me today!

Duece–6-years-old–Male

What’s up, I am Duece. I am a bog goofball who loves everyone. I am at the shelter by no fault

of my own, and I am looking for a family to call my own. I do have Heartworms, but do not let that scare

you. The shelter will give you all the medication you need to make me health again. I have also lived

with two other dogs and a cat! So what do you say! I think it is time to adopt me!

Mr. Wilson–4-years-old–Male

Good day, I am Mr. Wilson. I am a pretty boy, with lots of love to give. I am a little shy in the

kennel, and a little shy with people. I eventually open up and like to be petted and loved. I would love

to play fetch and go for hikes. Then at the end of the day curl up and watch Netflix with you. So take a

chance on me!

Sissy–3-years-old–Female

Greetings, I am Sissy. I am a beautiful young cat waiting for the purrfect family. I was brought

to the shelter for no fault of my own, and I am ready to get out of here. I am super sweet, and super

playful. I would love to play with a stuffed mouse, or maybe with a ball of yarn. So come bail me out of

the shelter, and lets be best friends forever.

Benny–3-years-old–Male

What is up everyone, I am Benny. I was brought to the shelter at no fault of my own, and I am

looking for a stress free home environment. I have some urinary issues, and will have to be on wet food

for the rest of my life. But do not let that stop you. I love to cuddle, and will love to watch TV with you.

So what do you say! Take a chance on me

