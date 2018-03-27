Pets of the Week for March 26, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Puppy Man–4-years-old–Male
Well hello there, I am Puppy Man. As you may have noticed, I only have three legs. But don’t
let that stop you, I like to go for walks and run after balls just like any other dog. I am also as sweet and
loving as they come. I am also house broken. Isn’t that an added bonus! Well, what are you waiting
for? Come adopt me today!
Duece–6-years-old–Male
What’s up, I am Duece. I am a bog goofball who loves everyone. I am at the shelter by no fault
of my own, and I am looking for a family to call my own. I do have Heartworms, but do not let that scare
you. The shelter will give you all the medication you need to make me health again. I have also lived
with two other dogs and a cat! So what do you say! I think it is time to adopt me!
Mr. Wilson–4-years-old–Male
Good day, I am Mr. Wilson. I am a pretty boy, with lots of love to give. I am a little shy in the
kennel, and a little shy with people. I eventually open up and like to be petted and loved. I would love
to play fetch and go for hikes. Then at the end of the day curl up and watch Netflix with you. So take a
chance on me!
Sissy–3-years-old–Female
Greetings, I am Sissy. I am a beautiful young cat waiting for the purrfect family. I was brought
to the shelter for no fault of my own, and I am ready to get out of here. I am super sweet, and super
playful. I would love to play with a stuffed mouse, or maybe with a ball of yarn. So come bail me out of
the shelter, and lets be best friends forever.
Benny–3-years-old–Male
What is up everyone, I am Benny. I was brought to the shelter at no fault of my own, and I am
looking for a stress free home environment. I have some urinary issues, and will have to be on wet food
for the rest of my life. But do not let that stop you. I love to cuddle, and will love to watch TV with you.
So what do you say! Take a chance on me
Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Pets of the Week for March 26, 2018
Pets of the Week for March 26, 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
MTA bus crash in downtown Nashville
-
Pets of the Week for March, 19, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for March, 19, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for March 12, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for March 5, 2018
-
Pets of the Week for Feb. 26, 2018
-
Camp Rainbow
-
Pets of the Week for Feb. 19, 2018
-
PHOTOS: Fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey
-
Pets of the Week for Feb. 12, 2018