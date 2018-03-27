New York man charged with rape of child in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A New York man has been charged with the rape of a child in Putnam County.

The Cookeville Police Department reported it began an investigation into a sexual assault complaint involving 24-year-old Kerry Washington in April 2016.

The Putnam County grand jury charged Washington with the rape and Washington was extradited from New York back to Putnam County.

Washington was booked into the Putnam County jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation was a multi-agency effort that reportedly included the Cookeville Police Department, Office of the District Attorney General, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Children Services and the New York Police Department.