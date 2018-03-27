Man robbed, stabbed while trying to help 2 women in MetroCenter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed while attempting to help two men in MetroCenter early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Metro police said the victim was driving when he was flagged down by two women at the nearby Exxon station.

When he stopped his car, one woman walked up to the driver’s side door and cut him with an unknown object, according to police.

Metro police said the other woman simultaneously approached the car and stole money from the victim.

The man was treated for a cut to his arm at the scene and was not hospitalized.

The women were described as in their 30s. They drove away from the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.