DeKalb Co. driver rescued from overturned Jeep: ‘I literally owe him my life’

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager who was trapped in an overturned jeep in DeKalb County over the weekend says she almost gave up hope that anyone would find her alive.

A crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol indicates the 18-year-old hydroplaned Saturday and crashed down an embankment off Highway 56 North in the Blackberry Hill area

The crash scene was not visible from the road and there were reportedly no witnesses to the incident.

The teenage driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 2 she honked her horn in the hopes of being rescued.

“I was honking and then I would stop for a second and rest,” the driver said. “Then I would start honking some more. I was about to give up blowing the horn, and then I heard people.”

A neighbor had heard the honking and went to investigate. When he found the crash scene, he immediately called for help.

“I’m so thankful for him. He is a blessing. I literally owe him my life,” the driver said. “He helped put an end to the worst moments of my life.”

Once first responders rescued the driver from the jeep, the 18-year-old was transported to a hospital.

She had no broken bones and was able to go home.