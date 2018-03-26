Woman accused of shooting homeless man indicted for attempted murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row last August has been indicted for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim, Gerald Melton, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk on Aug. 26 when he was disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV.

MORE: Video released in shooting of homeless man near Music Row

Melton told police he asked the driver of the Porsche, believed to have been Katie Quackenbush, to move the SUV. Police said an argument between the two ensued, with both parties yelling at each other.

Melton said he walked back to where he was trying to sleep when Quackenbush got out of the SUV armed, and as the argument continued, fired two shots at him.

A trial date has not been set for Quackenbush. She was previously arrested for assault charges in Texas.