Sumner parents honor son who drowned by helping others

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Matthew and TC Bush got a call that changed their lives forever on April 12th, 2011.

“I got the call first and was told to go to Vanderbilt Hospital,” Matthew said.

“His body had been completely depleted of oxygen,” TC said. “He was basically brain dead.”

Their three-year-old son Casey died after a drowning accident.

A family friend was watching him when the toddler somehow got away and climbed into the family pool.

“Within seconds, they can go under,” TC said.

It was a painful death that pushed the mother and father into action years later.

“It took us five years to make the decision to do something about it,” TC said.

They’re hosting a 5K in Nashville next month to raise money for swimming and water safety education.

“One drowning is too many,” she said. “Our goal is that not one more preventable happens.”

They started the non-profit Casey’s Foundation in 2016, visiting schools, day cares, and community centers to talk about pool safety.

“Seventy-five percent of all drownings are preventable,” she said. “There’s something you can do about it. Pay attention.”

Money raised will go towards swimming scholarships, free CPR classes, and donating materials on water safety to local libraries.

And, when the two aren’t traveling and teaching, they’re in their backyard.

They turned the area which once held their pool into a garden filled with butterflies and words of hope.

“This is our memorial to our son to bring life back where there was death,” TC said.

The Be Aware and Be Safe 5K will be on April 28th at Two River’s Park in Nashville.

Registration begins at 8 am. The race beings at 9 am.