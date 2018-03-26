Smyrna man watches as someone tries to break-in his family’s home

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee man told News 2 he “prepared for the worst” as he watched suspects attempt to break into his home with him and his family inside.

Police confirm the incident happened in Smyrna on March 20th around 3 a.m.

Homeowner Cody Rowlett said that night, he tucked his daughter into bed, went upstairs, and then got an app alert on his phone.

That app revealed through home surveillance the scary attempt that was happening outside his home at that very moment.

“Strange to know these types of things can happen,” said Rowlett. “See these things happen on TV but never think they can happen to you.”

The surveillance video showed two people approach the house.

Using flashlights, they appear to search for something inside the property.

After 20 seconds, they walk away.

Police said the suspects, a woman and two black men, also tried to break into a car on Rowlett’s property.

Rowlett said watching everything unfold in real-time was unnerving, and has this message for the community.

“Just never know what’s going on around your house at night, don’t be paranoid, but stay aware of what’s going on,” said Rowlett.

Police said the suspects eventually left in a Black Honda sedan.

Rowlett said he notified police.

Police said they then pursued that car in I-24 and eventually ended that chase.

According to police, no arrests have yet been made.

A police spokesperson told us the department believes the suspects are involved in at least one other recent break-in in Smyrna.