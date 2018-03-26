Sheriff: Man hides meth in pants during arrest in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of hiding methamphetamine in his pants during an arrest earlier this month in DeKalb County.

Boyd Paskell Collins, 23, is charged with possession of meth and resisting arrest.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies went to a home on Adcock Cemetery Road to serve a warrant on Collins and found him hiding in a back closet.

Collins reportedly resisted arrest, which left a deputy with a minor injury.

The suspect had several active warrants out of Marion County.

When Collins was transported to jail, investigators said he admitted to hiding meth in his pants.

Collins’ bond is set at $8,500. He is expected in court on April 5.