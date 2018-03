SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police responded to a barricaded subject at a Smyrna home on Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Tarrytown Road, not too far from Interstate 24, and just off Almaville Road. Almaville Road is closed to drivers.

Police told News 2 as many as three children may be inside the home.

Additional information was not released.

News 2 has a crew on the scene.

