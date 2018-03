CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to negotiate with a possibly armed man at a Clarksville motel Monday.

According to a release, police received a call about a man who threatened to harm himself at the motel located in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

A safety area has been established around the room and crisis negotiators and tactical unit are on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released.