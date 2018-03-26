Nashville teen arrested twice in one month by Juvenile Task Force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville teen was arrested for auto theft with a stolen pistol and more than half a pound of marijuana.

This is the second time in a month that !9-year-old Rondell Tyson was picked up by Metro’s Juvenile Crime Task Force..

Tyson was first arrested on March 1, with a quarter pound of marijuana, a stolen gun and $1,000 in cash. He bonded out the next day on a pretrial release program.

On Friday night, detectives say they spotted Tyson near a stolen car with the car key around his neck. The car was stolen from a Hillsboro Pike condo on February 18. Police say it was used in an armed robbery on Nolensville Pike on March. 14.

This time, police say Tyson tossed a bag full of marijuana in a dumpster as he tried to run. But officers caught him with opioid pills, a scale, and $700 in cash.

He bonded out again on Saturday.