Most Wanted: Repeat offender sought nearly 5 years after Giles County crime

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – With a rap sheet dating back to 2001, Damerial Centez Jones has faced charges for theft, felony evading and possession of cocaine in a federal prison.

The 36-year-old is currently wanted on five additional charges — three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful gun possession by a felon and violation of federal supervised release.

According to an incident report from October 16, 2013, Pulaski police said Jones approached three people on the front porch of a home, and without warning, pointed a gun at them.

“They were able to get away and call 911,” said Robin Romaniuk, with the U.S. Marshals Office. “[Jones] was pulled over by police and he was questioned but they did not arrest him at that time.”

By the time a warrant was issued for his arrest, Jones had vanished.

“We consider him a dangerous person,” Romaniuk said. “Anytime someone is facing these types of charges, it’s important that we take them off the streets and get them out of the public.”

Giles County and North Nashville are two locations that Jones is known to frequent.

Jones has tattoos on his neck, arms, back and chest. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pulaski Police Department at 931-424-4404 or the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505.