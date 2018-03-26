Mid-week storm could bring minor flooding to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Unsettled is the term for our current weather pattern as the sun is nowhere to be seen and rain could be seen everywhere.

A front to our west slowly approaches by mid-week soaking all of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Monday and Tuesday should not be a big deal as a few very light showers are expected to be around. Also, the wind picks up in speed with gusts exceeding 20-25 mph at times.

Our main window of opportunity for heavier rain enters Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday. While damaging severe thunderstorms are not in the cards, heavy rain leading to minor flooding is possible.

Before the rain exits Thursday night, 1-2 inches of rain widespread is expected, while a few isolated locations could pick up 3 inches.

Creeks, streams, and a couple of rivers could swell, leading to pockets of flooding. This will not be a problem for most locations, but still, be careful and remember if water completely submerges a roadway in front of you, turn around to take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is.