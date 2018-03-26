Marcus Mariota talks about Titans coaching change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota expressed excitement about the future while respecting his past Monday.

In an interview with KHON-TV in his home state of Hawaii Mariota expressed regret about the firing of Mike Mularkey and his staff after he led the team to a second round appearance in the NFL Playoffs, “To lose the previous staff, to lose coach Mularkey and that group, it was tough. I thought they did an incredible job of changing the culture, changing the perspective we had as a franchise.”

As quickly and decisively as he changes direction on the field Mariota did the same when talking about new head coach Mike Vrabel and the new staff he has assembled. Mariota said what Mularkey accomplished will help this staff succeed, “That foundation is really going to help us as we move forward. I’m really excited with coach Vrabel, I had a chance to sit down and talk with him a couple of times. His vision and the standard he’s going to hold us to as players, the accountability, the competitiveness, I love it!”

Vrabel has talked numerous times about Mariota and the team being smart with the use of his mobility. Keeping the Titans QB healthy is obviously a big goal of Vrabel and new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. “The vision, what they want to do with our guys, I think is going to be awesome! They’re going put some of our best players in a setting where they can just go make plays.”

Mariota is coming off of a season plagued by a hamstring injury and a career high 15 interceptions. His first year with coach Vrabel is the final year of his rookie contract. The Titans can and are expected to pick up the 5th year option of his contract before the May deadline. Mariota said he is not concerned about getting a new deal before the 2018 season begins he’s more concerned about putting the “team first”.