LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who spent more than 30 years in jail for a crime he did not commit will speak to reporters on Monday.

Last week, Lawrence McKinney was awarded $1 million from the Tennessee Board of Claims.

McKinney was wrongfully convicted of rape and burglary in 1978. He was released from prison in 2009 when DNA results showed he was innocent.

He was officially exonerated in December.