Layoffs announced at Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed that some positions are being eliminated in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Monday affected employees met with student support services and were also given a letter stating that due to budget impact and the districts prioritization of resources their position was eliminated.

It also states May 25th of this year is when the position will be eliminated.

News 2 reached out to the school for a response and received the following statement from Public Information Officer Michelle Michaud:

As many of you are aware, the district is refocusing its resources around priority areas in line with the Strategic Framework. As such, some positions are being impacted. Some employees were met with today and notified of impending changes. They were also notified they are eligible to apply for any positions within the district they qualify for, as well as any newly created positions, resulting from the restructuring of resources around key priorities. Dr. Tony Mayors met with his employees impacted, answered questions and also informed them of what the new positions might be and the anticipated timeline for when those jobs would be available. His goal was to let them know that while the district is taking a new approach, he would do his best to assist employees in seeking other positions within or outside of the district.”