Lawsuit alleges Whiteville prisoner beat to death due to negligence

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a prisoner who died while being house at the Hardeman County Correctional Center (HCCC) in Whiteville.

HCCC is a private prison operated by CoreCivic, which is headquartered in Nashville and formerly know as Corrections Corporation of America.

The suit claims that in November of 2017, Earl Wayne Johnson died after being severely beaten and, according to the lawsuit, denied adequate medical care while incarcerated in HCCC.

CoreCivic has paid millions in settlements and damages around the United States after being found negligent for under staffing its correctional facilities.

Carolyn Johnson’s attorney alleges that despite it’s legal battles, CoreCivic continued to provide inadequate staffing, training, supervision and medical care at HCCC, resulting in Mr. Johnson’s death.

Mrs. Johnson says family members were not notified for more than 12 hours after her husband was discovered unconscious in his cell and that she found her husband unconscious and on life support from the swelling and bruising on his body.

The lawsuit further alleges ‘significant errors’ in the autopsy report ans seeks damages for civil rights violations, wrongful death, gross negligence, negligence and assault.