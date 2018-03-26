La Vergne residents concerned about their drinking water

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some residents in La Vergne are concerned about the quality and safety of their drinking water.

City officials said the water is safe, but the private company which runs the Water Treatment Plant is sending a warning certain groups of people that they could be at risk.

Even though the water from David Babb’s tap looks crystal clear, don’t think about asking him to take a sip.

“Oooh, I’ll rather have bottled water thank you,” Babb said. He simply doesn’t trust the water.

“It’s good for washing clothes or something like that as far as consumption we try to stay away from it.”

Inframark, the private company that runs the La Vergne Water Treatment Plant sent letters to residents that the water system recently violated a drinking water requirement. “We monitor your water for turbidity (cloudiness) which tells us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply,” the letter states. “Water samples for the month of January 2018 showed that 34 percent of turbidity measurements were over 0.3 turbidity units – the standard is that no more than 5 percent of samples may exceed 0.3 turbidity units per month.” The letter assures residents this is not an emergency. “That’s what they say, but then they send out letters warning us so we tend to air on the side of caution,” Babb said.

The letter states there is nothing residents need to do, and they do not need to boil their water. “We do not know of any contamination, and none of our testing has shown disease-causing organisms in the drinking water,” the letter states. “If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, pregnant or elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water.”

Shelli Hoover was drinking the water when she was pregnant with his now 7-month old son.

She recently had surgery.

“I’m very concerned about the water and the health of everybody drinking the water, and we’re paying astronomical amount for the bills of our water that we can’t even drink,” Hoover said. Hoover has noticed a change in her water.

“I’ve noticed cloudiness and here recently we’ve noticed pink in the water, pink stains in our bathtubs where our drains are and where the jets come out,” Hoover said.

At a recent city of La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, one resident pointed out the letter he received had the same language as a letter sent to Flint Michigan water customers.

“I’m not making any accusations and I’m not here ranting and raving I’m trying to find out what’s going on with our water,” resident Matt Church said while holding up the two letters. “It’s important to me that I have a four-year-old. It’s important to me because here are a lot of elderly in our community. It’s important to me that my family’s health may or may not be at risk.”

Many residents are optioning to buy water instead.

“The stores, the Walmart, the Kroger keep running out of distilled water,” Hoover said. “You can’t find baby water hardly anywhere, you have to go early, you got to get it quick, it’s gone.”

News 2 has learned the City of La Vergne Water Treatment Facility was listed in non-compliance for 12 months; one month there was a significant violation, according to an EPA Detailed Facility Report.

“Inframark Is aware of the information regarding the LaVergne Water system contained within EPA’s Environmental and Compliance History OnLine (ECHO)website,” an emailed statement from Inframark states. “The ECHO website currently indicates that there are twelve quarters of violations and it is our understanding that this status is due to four items being marked as “Unaddressed” dating back to 2009. Working in partnership with Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation(TDEC), Inframark has provided information indicating that these items have been addressed even as far back as 2009. TDEC is submitting this information to the EPA to update the ECHO website. However, they have informed us that this update may take up to three months.”

“The ECHO website has not been updated by EPA to reflect a Director’s Order TDEC issued in November, 2017,” said TDEC spokesperson Kim Schofinski said. “TDEC recently received documentation from the La Vergne Water Department related to a separate past violation which will be provided to EPA with the next update. Once these updates are processed by WPA, ECHO should show that those violations are being addressed.”

Schofinski said the La Vergne Water Department self-disclosed a turbidity violation to TDEC in January 2018.

“Turbidity can affect the appearance of water but has no impact on public health,” Schofinski said.

In June 2017, TDEC inspected La Vergne’s drinking water treatment facility.

“They were provisionally approved, which means compliance issues were found,” Schofinski said.

The water plant is scheduled to be inspected again in June.