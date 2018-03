FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Winchester police are investigating a horrible case of animal abuse out of Winchester,

A dog was found shot in the head and tied up in a trash bag.

A citizen found the pup Monday morning and called police.

We’re told the dog named Magnum will be nursed back to health at Animal Harbor and that the officer who helped rescue the pup has agreed to adopt him.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to give them a call at (931) 967-3840.