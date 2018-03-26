Ex-Titan Derrick Mason indicted for domestic assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titan Derrick Mason has been indicted for domestic assault.

Mason was taken into custody last October after the victim initially reported to police she had been physically assaulted by the ex-Titan after she told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship.

During a preliminary hearing a couple months later, the victim took the stand and said Mason did not assault her.

Officers who responded to the initial call last fall reported some things looking “disheveled in the house.”

“She had bruising to her right arm, as well as bruising to the right side of her neck,” Terrance McBride with the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Mason was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

He played with the Titans until 2005. Mason is being represented by Rob McKinney.