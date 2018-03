NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews battled a house fire Monday morning just south of downtown Nashville.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to the residence on Claiborne Street near Cannon Street.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour.

A church pastor told News 2 that he owns the home and no one lives there.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates.