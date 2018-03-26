Community helps Hickman County family who lost son, home in fire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fundraising page launched three days ago has raised more than $1,500 for a Hickman County family who lost their son and everything they own in a fire earlier this month.

Among the donations, $100 from the East Hickman Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire broke out the morning of March 15 along Bobby Drive in the Lyles community.

Joseph Waychoff and his girlfriend were sleeping inside the home. They were able to escape through a bathroom window.

Waychoff said he went back into the home several times in an attempt to save his 15-year-old son Tristan.

The boy, who had autism, did not survive.

An account has also been set up at Community First Bank and Trust to assist Waychoff and his family.