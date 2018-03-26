Classes in Spring Hill to prevent deadly opioid overdoses

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can have a hand in fighting the opioid crisis by taking part in an Opioid Overdose Training class.

Two free training classes were held Monday by the Franklin County Prevention Coalition and there are four more classes scheduled.

Organizers say the training is important for everyone, whether or not you, or someone you know, uses opioids.

Participants leave the class with knowledge that could help save someone’s life.

“Any of us would give anything to save a life,” said Stephen Mason, Regional overdose prevention specialist with Franklin County Prevention Coalition. “If you lose somebody you will wish you took this class.”

Everyone that completes the class gets a prevention kit which includes a free box of Narcan. Narcan is the brand name of the generic naloxone, and it’s described as an opiate antidote.

Narcan can be bought for about $135 in stores.

Additional classes will be held March 28 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. both days at the Workforce Development Building at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill.

No registration in needed.