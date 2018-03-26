Clarksville man dies after being found shot in car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man who was found shot in a car in Clarksville Sunday evening has died.

Police said Cameron Ortiz’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ortiz was found in a car in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive around 4:45 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random and the general public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5195 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.