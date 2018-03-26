21-year-old indicted for man’s 2017 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old man, who is jailed on an unrelated shooting, has been indicted in a 2017 murder.

Police said its investigation into David White’s murder led to Tevin Griffin as the suspect. Griffin is accused of shooting White, 24, multiple times during an argument on Feb. 12, 2017 at a home on 16th Avenue North.

Griffin was convicted last November of aggravated assault for a shooting last September on Blank Street and felony cocaine possession.

He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years on probation for that case.