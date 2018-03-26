2018 Lifesaver Breakfast Honoring those who help others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Area American Red Cross held the 2018 Annual Lifesaver Breakfast at the Omni Hotel downtown Monday morning.

The Lifesaver Breakfast hosts Nashville’s most influential business and community leaders, sharing the mission of the American Red Cross and raising the financial resources necessary to provide their core humanitarian services.

American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet member and multi-platinum country star Trace Adkins will present the Red Cross Crystal Cross Award to iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated The Bobby Bones Show for their outstanding philanthropic support.

The Crystal Cross Award honors celebrities and entertainment partners who have shown exemplary support of, and service to, the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross.

“I do feel it’s a little weird to be receiving an award when I haven’t done the work like I feel the folks on the ground for the Red Cross the people who are organizing, they are the real heroes,” said Bobby Bones.

Trace Adkins knows first-hand the importance of the Red Cross. The organization responded to his home when it caught on fire.