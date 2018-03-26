14 years after disappearance, family still searching for missing mother, daughter

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of a young mother and her little girl in Robertson County.

Jennifer Wix, 21, and her two-year-old daughter, Adrianna, were reported missing on March 26, 2004.

Nearly 10 years later, the case was reclassified as a homicide investigation.

After all these years, Kathy Nale, Jennifer’s mother and Adrianna’s grandmother, is no closer to getting answers.

Nale says the two still represent an imposing absence in the family.

“We can’t even have happy moments anymore,” said Nale. “The happy moments are sad moments. Because you’re having a good time and you’re smiling. But then you remember: Jennifer’s not here to smile and be happy with us.”

14 years after they vanished, Jennifer and Adrianna’s killer still has not been brought to justice.

Now 56 years old, Nale hopes her search ends soon. But she’s prepared to keep searching as long as needed.

“Because I have to be Jennifer’s voice, Adrianna’s voice,” Nale said. “I have to be their voice. They don’t have a voice anymore.”

Kathy Nale may never find real closure. Losing Jennifer and Adrianna has changed her life forever.

But she’ll keep searching, hoping to bring her daughter and granddaughter home to rest in peace.

“I’ve got to keep on until I do find them and find out what happened to them, and I’m able to give them a Christian burial. Because I do think they’re gone. And I think it’s important they have some dignity, respect and justice.”

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says they still get tips about the case from time to time.

They urge anyone with information to call Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

A $22,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.