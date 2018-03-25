Watertown says a final farewell to longtime missing man Sunday

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The community of Watertown prepared to say a final good-bye to a man who was missing for more than five years.

David Riemens, 60, vanished from a Dollar General parking lot in August of 2012. It was a missing person case that gained national attention.

His remains were discovered in January of 2018 off of Taylor Road in Watertown, not far from where his abandoned vehicle was found.

Sunday, the community planned to hold a memorial service for Riemens at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The cause of his death was not revealed.