Watch as lights go out on iconic landmarks for Earth Hour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From Nashville to Niagara Falls and New Delhi lights went out on iconic landmarks Saturday night to mark the fourth annual Earth Hour, organised by the conservation organisation WWF.

Tonight at 8:30PM, Metro will be participating in #EarthHour by shutting off Courthouse lights to show our commitment to a sustainable future.There has never been a more critical time for us to make a stand for our planet.https://t.co/uOKfQUWVyT pic.twitter.com/fLXHZBCeoj — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 24, 2018

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark; and in London, a kaleidoscope of famous sites switched off their lights – Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus and the London Eye.

That scene was repeated over and over across the world on Saturday night: at Sydney’s Opera House; at New Delhi’s great arch; at Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers; at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin; at St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow.

Earth hour is power is purely symbolic, but in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, people were switching off their lights as a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.