NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Northeast Tennessee District Attorney Anthony “Tony” Clark died Sunday, according to Metro police.

Police said the 54-year-old Attorney General died from apparent natural causes at Nashville’s Cambria Hotel.

Officers said he was scheduled to have a medical procedure in Nashville this week.

According to officials, family was in town with him.

Northeast Tennessee District Attorney General Anthony "Tony" Clark, 54, of Unicoi County, died from apparent natural causes today at Nashville's Cambria Hotel. He was to have had a medical procedure here this week. Family members were in town with him. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 25, 2018