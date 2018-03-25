Palm Sunday: Pope Francis urges young folks not to be silent

VATICAN CITY (ABC) – Pope Francis on Palm Sunday urged young people not to be silent and let their voices be heard, even in the face of corrupt or silent elders.

The pope’s message comes on the heels of a meeting of young Catholics who told the Vatican they want a more transparent and authentic church, and a day after hundreds of thousands marched in youth-led rallies across the United States to demand greater gun control.

It is up to you not to keep quiet,” said Pope Francis. “Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders – so often corrupt – keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?”

As the Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday, Francis urged youth to join those who offer praise, and not the masses calling for crucifixion.

Some 300 youths meeting at the Vatican this week prepared a document for next October’s synod of bishops at the Vatican focusing on helping youths better find their way in the church.

The document, which was presented to Francis on Sunday, asked church leaders to address the unequal roles of women in the church and how technology is abused.

Before his traditional Sunday prayer at the end of Mass, the pope recalled the importance of World Youth Day, marked this year on Palm Sunday at a diocesan level rather than as a big international gathering.

The pope’s message also resonated with the Saturday protests across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence, a movement galvanized by the school shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The pope concluded the Palm Sunday celebrations by greeting the faithful in St. Peter’s Square, getting out of the pope-mobile to shake hands as many cheered and took pictures.