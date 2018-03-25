Officials: Iowa family found dead in Mexico inhaled toxins

(CNN) – An Iowa family died in mexico after inhaling toxic gas.

Authorities found the bodies of Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children Friday at a rental condominium in Tulum, southwest of Cancun.

Autopsies showed they suffocated after inhaling toxic gases, but it’s unclear what type of gas led to their deaths.

Officials say there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.

Family members filed a missing persons report with the U.S. and Mexican embassies after the Sharp family missed a return flight home earlier this week.

This prompted Mexican authorities to check on the Sharps’ coastal Caribbean condo, where they were found dead.

The Sharp family was known to be tight-knit and loved Iowa speedway racing events.