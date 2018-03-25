Man injured after shooting in Clarksville apartment complex

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Clarksville apartment complex.

Police responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Memorial Drive at the Belle Forest Apartment complex.

Officers said they received calls about a shooting and an accident with injuries. When they arrived, there was no accident but a man was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said the vehicle was in the parking lot of the N building. The victim was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers said the suspect left the scene before the officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.