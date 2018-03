NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was critically injured Saturday when a car went off the Interstate 65 overpass onto Interstate 24 just north of downtown Nashville.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 was slowed with only one lane open. It was expected to re-open about 8 a.m.

Metro police on the scene say the driver was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries. A passenger had minor injuries.

No other information was immediately made available.