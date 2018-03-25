Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring has officially sprung, which means Cheekwood in Bloom!

Right now, more than 150,000 blooms color the landscape, putting on an unforgettable show!

On Sundays, a beer garden with live bluegrass music and food trucks take over.

Tickets start at $20, children two and under are free!

The estate opens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beer garden rolls in at 11 a.m.

Then, former Congressman Bob Clement will be in Clarksville for a book signing and presentation.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will host the free event, where you can listen to Clement read a few passages from his book, “Presidents, Kings and Convicts: My Journey from the Tennessee Governor’s Residence to the Halls of Congress.”

It starts at 2 p.m. and is taking place at Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.

Easter is in one week, and if you’re looking to get your pet involved, look no further than the Opry Mills Mall.

On Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can bring your pet to see the Easter Bunny, and even get a photo.

It’s free to bring your pet by, but the pictures will cost money.

This will be taking place in a new location between Entry one and Entry two by Coach and Zales.