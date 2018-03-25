2 weeks of odd news: A mocha master; brides and Fiona’s flame

MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ART

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?

A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artwork on the foamy cream topping their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food coloring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

Lee has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch masterpiece “The Scream.” This month the mocha master reproduced a couple’s Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Lee creates the designs at the C. Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He said the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup and customers have to order in advance.

MICHIGAN POLICE DEPARTMENT TO GET CAT AFTER TWITTER CAMPAIGN

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department will get a police cat following a successful social media campaign.

The Troy Police Department launched an initiative on March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.

The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took only eight days to reach the goal.

The department’s Twitter account drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff’s hat. The department announced it had reached the milestone Wednesday with a post featuring an image of dancing cats.

“We are very excited about a police cat coming to Troy PD,” Sgt. Meghan Lehman said. “The Twitter campaign has shown us that there is immense support for cats in law enforcement. Seriously, we think this will continue to help us connect with the public and also help promote the adoption of shelter pets.”

The department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat, she said. The department is now looking for a cat that would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes and will make public appearances.

“The plans are in the works. We want to make sure we do this right,” Lehman said.

The department is continuing to use its social media account to get public input on the feline addition, with a recent post asking for suggestions on what to name a police cat unit. Twitter users have suggested names such as “Claw and Order,” ″The Purr Patrol” and “Pawlice.”

GOLD SPILLS ON RUSSIAN RUNWAY AFTER PLANE DOOR GLITCH

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say the hatch of a cargo plane carrying precious metals accidentally flew open upon takeoff — scattering at least 3 tons of gold on the runway.

An investigation is underway after the incident at the airport in the far east city of Yakutsk, according to the Tass news agency.

An An-12 plane operated by the airline Nimbus took off for Krasnoyarsk carrying 9.3 tons of gold and other precious metals, according to a statement from the state Investigative Committee quoted by Tass. Damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal.

Authorities recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, Tass quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying.

No one was hurt in the incident. Images circulating on social media showed gold bars scattered across a runway.

COUPLE MARRY IN JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL HALL WHERE THEY MET

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend.

Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school. The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi — who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.

The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.

Gash’s daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.

ARIZONA WOMAN DISPUTES HER ARREST WAS MADE ON WEDDING DAY

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman photographed by police wearing what appeared to be a wedding dress during her arrest on a charge of impaired driving in southern Arizona is disputing police claims that she was taken into custody as she was headed to her wedding.

The image of Amber Young being put into a police cruiser late Monday morning while in handcuffs and wearing a white open-back full-length dress made its rounds on social media. The 32-year-old Young was arrested in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson, after she became involved in a three-vehicle crash in which one person suffered minor injuries.

Attorney Michelle Behan said her client was arrested on her way to meet a friend for lunch, not to a wedding. She said Young isn’t engaged and insisted she was wearing a sun dress, not a wedding gown.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott, a spokesman for Marana police, said body-camera video from the arrest shows Young telling officers that she was on her way to get married and confirming that she was wearing a wedding dress. Scott said Young even gave the time and location of the ceremony.

Scott declined to release the video, explaining the case was ongoing.

Behan said she believed Marana police posted the photo for laughs. “It was not to warn others about impaired driving but rather, I believe, to ridicule and mock Ms. Young,” Behan said, adding that her client now has been given the unfortunate moniker of “DUI Bride.”

When tweeting the photo, Scott wrote, “Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

He said his aim was to warn people about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Scott said he took down the photo after people started to criticize Young on social media. “It was just to save her from further embarrassment after we saw this thing had gone viral,” Scott said.

Behan declined to say whether her client was impaired at the time of her arrest.

SNOW JOKE: WEATHERMAN NAMED METEOROLOGIST RUNS FOR OFFICE

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A former TV weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there’s a 100 percent chance he’ll run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.

LNP reports Anderson is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot for a run against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Anderson says he’s looking for a climate change in Washington.

LNP says Anderson lives in West Chester but may move to Lancaster if he wins.

It says the weatherman changed his name from Drew Anderson last year and left his job at WPMT-TV Fox 43 in York two weeks ago. Anderson also has worked for NBC affiliate WGAL-TV in Lancaster and as a science teacher.

LNP says locksmith Bill Neff also is seeking to run against Smucker in the primary.

SNO-CAT RESEMBLING ‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ CAR STOLEN IN COLORADO

MINTURN, Colo. (AP) — “Yeee Haaa!”

Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the “General Lee,” the famous car featured in the classic television series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday.

He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.

Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal on the side door was still visible.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.

MAN WHO COMPLAINED OF STENCH SUES TOWN HE SAYS THREATENS HIM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who wrote that his Iowa hometown smelled of “rancid dog food” after an animal food processing plant moved in has sued the city, saying officials are trying to silence him.

Josh Harms with help of the American Civil Liberties Union seeks in federal court to block Sibley city officials from making legal threats or taking action to quiet him.

Harms says the city violated his constitutional free speech rights by telling him he must take down his website.

He says city officials aren’t doing enough to reduce the odor from the Iowa Drying and Processing plant, which makes animal feed supplements from pig blood.

An attorney for the city declined to comment.

Sibley is a town of 2,600 people about 238 miles northwest of Des Moines.

FAMILY THAT FOUND 7 TY COBB CARDS WORTH MILLIONS FINDS 8TH

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What could be better than becoming a millionaire after finding seven vintage baseball cards while cleaning out your late great-grandfather’s house?

How about finding an eighth?

The family that two years ago made one of the greatest finds in sports collectibles history when they found seven Ty Cobb baseball cards printed between 1909 and 1911 have now found one more in the matching set.

It falls under the category of ‘you can’t make this stuff up,’” said Joe Orlando, president of Professional Sports Authenticator of Newport Beach, California. The company verified the new card and valued it at $250,000.

The first seven cards were in a rumpled paper bag that may well have ended up in the trash if someone didn’t peek inside.

“The initial discovery, it was a real shock to them,” Orlando said. “They put the cleaning on hold for a while … later they knew what they were looking for, and in a dusty box between two books, there was another one.”

The great-grandfather himself apparently had no idea that he was leaving a fortune to his descendants.

“He wasn’t even a collector,” Orlando said. “He just held on to these cards that were most likely given to him after buying a particular tobacco product.” (Baseball cards were associated with tobacco, not bubble gum, in their earliest days.)

The family, which is from the rural South and wants to remain anonymous, intends to keep this one as a memento.

There are now 24 known copies of the card featuring the famed Detroit Tigers slugger that on the back reads, “Ty Cobb — King of the Smoking Tobacco World.”

That’s less than half the known remaining number of Honus Wagner cards from the same time that have long been considered the holy grail of collecting.

And while the surge in numbers for the Cobb cards may have diminished the value somewhat by making them less rare, Orlando said the excitement surrounding them, and the possibility that more could exist, have made up the difference.

“Sometimes a card can be so rare that no one bothers to talk about it,” Orlando said. “This raised the importance of the Ty Cobb card.”

FIONA’S FLAME: TEXAS-BASED HIPPO EYES CINCINNATI’S FAMED FIONA

CINCINNATI (AP) — It might only be puppy love, but Cincinnati’s famed hippo Fiona has her first public suitor.

A 2-year-old hippopotamus named Timothy at the zoo in San Antonio has launched his courtship via social media. Posts declared her the “most beautiful hippo” he’s ever seen and wonder if they can be “boyfriend and girlfriend” someday.

Fiona’s only a year old, and her Cincinnati Zoo handlers have a lot of questions before she’ll date (breeding age is 5.)

One is about genetic compatibility. And could Timothy get used to all the attention surrounding the hippo that became an internet sensation through zoo-posted updates of her progress from her premature birth?

Also, is he willing to move to Ohio?

But they’re telling him there’s a chance: “Fiona thinks you’re cute, too.”