Students lead marches in Nashville and around the world in support of stricter gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school lead thousands in March for Our Lives around the country Saturday.

In Nashville thousands came out to hear what the young people had to say.

Sam Zeif’s friend Joaquin was among the victims of last months shooting.

I want the world to know that we’re not going to stop until I’ll feel safe anywhere,” said Zeif. “It’s so frustrating because he should still be here, they should all still be here.”

The Nashville event began with speakers at Public Square downtown. Then participants then marched a mile through the heart of the city carrying signs and chanting messages such as “No more silence, stop gun violence.”

The local event was organized by 19-year-old Abby Brafman, a Vanderbilt student who graduated from Parkland High School in Florida last year.