Search warrant ends in drug arrest for Rutherford County man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after a search warrant leads to a drug bust.

La Vergne Narcotics and Dectives and a La Vergne S.W.A.T. team executed the search warrant at a house on Sunrise Avenue Friday night.

Detectives said they located approximately 1.25 ounces of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, and $9,500 in cash inside the house.

Police took 39-year-old Michael Watts into custody.

Watts was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II, Schedule VI, and Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use of Sale of Controlled Substances and Drug Paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office on $16,000 bond.