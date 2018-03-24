Police looking to identify man who robbed Nashville Hardee’s restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for robbing a Nashville Hardee’s.

Police said the robbery occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the Hardee’s restaurant on Gallatin Pike South. The robber forced the employees to the back of the restaurant at gunpoint.

Officers said he took cash from the registers and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium build. He wore a dark grey hooded sweatshirt with light grey sleeves, light colored blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

Police said the suspect wore a bandanna to cover his face during the robbery but it slipped down.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log on to the website.