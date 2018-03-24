Police: Axe wielding man attacks Bristol officer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police officer and a suspect were injured during a police altercation involving an axe in Bristol, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Just before midnight Friday, Bristol Police officers were trying to serve a warrant on a man when, according to the TBI, the suspect tried to attack one of the officers with an axe.

During the assault police say one of the officers shot the suspect. The TBI has been called in to investigate that shooting.

At last word the suspect and an officer with a leg wound were both in the hospital.

No other information was made available.

