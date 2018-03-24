MTSU Men’s Basketball hires McDevitt as new Head Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is starting a new era of basketball with the hiring of UNC Asheville’s Nick McDevitt. The Blue Raiders making the announcement on their twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old, has won at least 20 games in three consecutive seasons at Asheville. He went to the NCAA tourney in 2016, the CIT in 2017 and the NIT this past season.

McDevitt had been an assistant coach at Asheville since 2001, when he was promoted to the head spot in 2013.

He replaces Kermit Davis, who left earlier this month to become the head coach at Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee State went 25-8 this past season and earned a spot in the NIT.

McDevitt will be officially introduced to the Blue Raider faithful in a press conference on the main floor of the Murphy Center at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The press conference is open to the public.