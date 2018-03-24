MTA bus involved in 3 vehicle crash downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville MTA and a car were involved in a crash in Downtown Nashville Saturday evening.

It happened on Hermitage Avenue near Middleton Street. Officers said three vehicles were involved.

There were around seven passengers on the bus. Nobody was injured.

Police said a pregnant woman wanted to be checked out just in case but was not transported.

Details surrounding how the crash happened were not immediately know.

This is the second bus crash involving an MTA bus this week.