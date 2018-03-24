KSP investigating shooting in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Trigg County.

Officers said they received a call from the Trigg County Hospital about a white male who had driven himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said the victim was transported to a Nashville hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Officials with KSP said that the investigation is continuing.

If you have any information on this incident, contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.