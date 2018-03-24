Condo complex residents facing threat of water cut-off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors and landlords in the Raintree Village condominium complex in Hermitage had a contentious meeting Saturday to discuss a massive water bill that threatens to shut off water to the entire subdivision.

Raintree only has one water main that serves all 54 units. The homeowner association fees include the water bill for residents. But not everyone is paying their HOA dues.

As a result, Raintree Village now owes $14,238.42 to Metro Water Services, and if it isn’t paid by April 18, water for the entire complex will be turned off.

In a community meeting Saturday afternoon, neighbors, landlords and renters clashed about the best solution to the problem.

Nancy Ware, a resident of Raintree for more than 20 years, says each unit should have sub-meters, so if someone doesn’t pay the HOA fees, their water is shut off instead of the entire complex.

“They cut them off. And when the money is paid, they’d turn them back on,” said Ware.

But others say that won’t fix the immediate problem that the water will be turned off in less than four weeks.

Sean McDonald owns a condo in Raintree and rents it out. He says owners, even those who have been paying their bills on time, will need to pay out of pocket to avoid a water cut-off.

“I hate it. But at this point, what can you do?” asked McDonald. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get it taken care of. Then we can deal with the people who are dragging the rest of us down afterwards.”

Roberta Thomas also owns one of the Raintree condos. She wrote a check Saturday for $500, in addition to her HOA fees, to help pay down the tab personally.

“I can’t sell my property as it is. I personally think there’s a danger that the property will be condemned if we don’t solve this problem,” Thomas said. “I have a major investment in it, and I’d like to preserve that.”

Councilman Steve Glover said he hopes to find a long-term resolution for the residents soon.

“But for right now we need to deal with how to get this bill paid,” Glover told News 2.