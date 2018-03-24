Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, March 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longer days and warmer weather calls for the great outdoors.

We’re kicking things off at any one of Tennessee’s 56 state parks where you can take part in a free, guided hike!

Hikes range from short, family-friendly walks to adventurous, all-day endeavors.

All you have to do is visit tnstateparks.com for more information.

Then, bring the whole family to First Tennessee Park for SportsFest 2018.

This is an interactive experience where children and parents can learn just about everything sports-related from sports leaders, even some athletes themselves.

This is a kid-friendly event that focuses on ending the school shootings that have plagued the nation.





Organizers will also have a vigil for the victims.

This march comes at zero cost.