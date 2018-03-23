Witnesses recount moment plane made emergency landing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lori Hutt was sitting on her front porch Friday afternoon when out of nowhere something caught her eye.

“I just looked over to the left, and I saw this airplane,” Hutt said.

A single-engine airplane cut right through her neighborhood.

“I was like ‘wow, that is low,'” she said.

A few minutes later, she and other neighbors on Iron Bridge Road heard sirens.

“I just see a green plane in the middle of a field. It definitely threw me off guard,” said neighbor Mason Pugh.

“Soon as I got there, first responders started getting there and they just kind of swarmed it,” he said.

The FAA says the plane, an M62 experimental fixed-wing aircraft, made an emergency landing. The only person inside was the pilot who escaped without any injuries.

Pugh says he rushed over when he saw what happened.

“Just to see if they needed any help,” he said.

“We’re used to seeing wrecks all the time but just not the aircraft kind.”